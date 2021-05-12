 Go to page content

Eid mubarak

Wishing the Memorial Muslim community a happy Eid

Campus and Community

May 12, 2021

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

On behalf of the Memorial community, I’m happy to wish you all Eid mubarak.

This is traditionally a time for families and friends to celebrate together. So once again, the pandemic has disrupted an important time for you.

But just as Eid symbolizes patience, devotion and endurance, so will we all – hopefully soon – see an end to this difficult time in our lives.

I hope you take the time to enjoy everyday blessings, because the future is bright.

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Once again, happy Eid to you all.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

