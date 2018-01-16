Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

As of the 2017 tax year, all current Memorial employees will be provided their T4s electronically via my.mun.ca.

Stephen Dodge, director, Department of Human Resources, says the expansion of Memorial’s existing electronic T4 distribution practices comes following a review of changes to federal regulations.

“Since the 2013 tax year, Memorial has offered employees the option of receiving their T4s electronically,” he said.

“Last spring, Federal Budget 2017 introduced changes that enable employers to send T4s electronically to all employees as long as a secure, electronic portal is provided. Upon reviewing the changes and in the interest of increased sustainability, the department decided to focus on this method going forward.”

Increased security

According to Kelly Martin, payroll manager, Human Resources, providing T4s electronically provides a number of benefits.

“The electronic delivery of tax information is a more secure method of distribution as a T4 is only accessible by an employee using their personal username and confidential password,” Ms. Martin said.

“This method also provides employees with instant access to view and print their information as soon as it is posted to my.mun.ca, record retention and storage, and easy access to tax information for previous years going back to 2013.”

Once T4s have been issued, a Newsline will be issued. If an employee wishes to receive a printed version from Human Resources after their T4 is posted online, they can do so by emailing Human Resources. After a request has been placed, the T4 will be mailed within five business days to the home address the employee has on file with Human Resources.

Those receiving T4As (such as pensioners) and individuals who left employment at Memorial in 2017 will receive their tax information in the method they chose in the past (either electronically or by mail to the home address they have on file).

If a pensioner wishes to switch to electronic T4As, they can do so by following the instructions found here.