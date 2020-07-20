Elevating sustainability

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial has established a Sustainability and Climate Action Office (SCAO) under the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance).

The office has a pan-university focus.

Justin Dearing, sustainability and climate action officer, will lead the development of the new office and Toby Rowe, sustainability co-ordinator, has transferred to the office from Facilities Management.

To read a Q&A with Mr. Dearing, visit here.

“Memorial University has promoted sustainability in its operations for many years,” said Mr. Decker. “This move elevates the formal and strategic structure of sustainability and climate action.”

Mr. Decker went on to say the office is an important step forward providing an enhanced focus and emphasis on strategic, broad reaching, sustainable and climate action plans and initiatives at Memorial.

Working with the University Sustainability Committee

The SCAO will work closely with the University Sustainability Committee (USC) on a strategic planning process for the development of strategies, policy, plans and initiatives to embrace a sustainability culture including themes on leadership and culture, climate action, energy, travel and transportation and waste management.

Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research) will chair the USC.

Dr. Bose is passionate about this topic and is committed to continuing the committee’s great work in collaboration with the new office.

“There is a lot of work to be done in this area,” explained Dr. Bose. “Given the budgetary situation at Memorial, I think the focus has to be on identifying areas where we can make a difference in a step-by-step way and “small wins” would be very important in building momentum.”