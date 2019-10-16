 Go to page content

Elevator outage

Important information about Arts and Administration building access

Campus and Community

Oct. 16, 2019

The elevator in the Arts and Administration Building atrium is experiencing an extended outage and the return to service date is unknown at this time.

Facilities Management were advised on Oct. 15 that the alternate elevator in the main corridor of Arts and Administration requires mandatory maintenance and must be taken out of service today, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. until end-of-day Sunday, Oct. 20.

Therefore, there will be no elevator access in the Arts and Administration building or Annex during this period.

We encourage impacted individuals to speak with their supervisor, professor or Blundon Centre to make alternate arrangements.

If you are expecting outside clients, contractors, visitors, deliveries, catering services or others to the Arts and Administration building or Annex please contact those individuals directly to address possible concerns or make alternate arrangements.

Facilities Management will advise of any changes to this maintenance schedule.

If you have any questions regarding this outage, please contact Facilities Management at 864-7600 or facman@mun.ca.

Facilities Management continues to explore potential options to provide assisted travel between the fourth and fifth floors of the Arts and Administration annex once the alternate elevator is back in service.

