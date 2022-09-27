Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The senior leadership team is holding a town hall for all Memorial employees on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.

All vice-presidents will be on screen and available to answer questions.

This town hall is an opportunity to check in with employees mid-way through the fall semester and to introduce new members of the leadership team to the university community.

Employees will have the opportunity to participate in polls and ask questions of the leadership team during the question and answer period.

President Vianne Timmons will be joined by Tana Allen, acting vice-president (research); Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous); Paul Brett, acting vice-president (Marine Institute); Lisa Browne, vice-president (advancement and external relations); Rob Philpott vice-president (administration and finance); Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore; and Amy Warren, acting provost and vice-president (academic).

All employees at all campuses are encouraged to attend.

How to join

Employees and retirees who would like to attend should visit this link to enrol in the course called Employee Town Hall.

The link, which requires your MUN login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course within Brightspace. This can be done at any time between now and the start of the event.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, return to Brightspace prior to the 11 a.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the town hall: a WebEx link that will allow you to ask questions, participate in polling and join the conversation, or a view-only YouTube link for those who wish to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the WebEx event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the YouTube view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

There are a number of ways to join the conversation.

Questions or comments for any panelist can be submitted in advance to president@mun.ca with the subject line “employee town hall,” or live during the event using the WebEx question and answer feature.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to appear on screen to share their perspective if they wish.

During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to Dr. Timmons and other senior leaders.

Space will be made available for staff on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Grenfell campuses without regular internet access to participate in person.