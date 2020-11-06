Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Join President Vianne Timmons and Memorial’s vice-presidents for an employee town hall on Monday, Nov. 24, at 11:30 a.m.

This virtual event is an opportunity for employees to join the conversation about the impact of COVID-19, the challenges of remote delivery and the priorities for the winter. Employees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives.

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to president@mun.ca (please use subject line Employee Town Hall) or live during the event via the Q&A function.

Webex Events platform

The town hall will be broadcast live via Webex Events.

To join, employees should login to Brightspace using their Memorial credentials (online.mun.ca). The town hall will appear as a course under the tab “My Courses” on Nov. 23. You will need to have Webex Events installed on your device.

Please note that Webex Events is a different platform than the one used for meetings at Memorial and may require additional free software installed.

There is a 1,000-participant limit for Webex Events. Should more than 1,000 employees log on, they will be directed to a view-only YouTube stream of the event and will not be able to submit questions in the event.

For more information about Webex and how to use it, visit the IT Services website. For more information on how to use Brightspace, visit the CITL help page.