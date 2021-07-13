 Go to page content

Employee town hall

Join senior leaders on Thursday, July 15

July 13, 2021

By Memorial University

President Vianne Timmons and senior leaders will host a town hall for faculty and staff on Thursday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m.

The words employee town hall is written in white and yellow text over a black background

Dr. Timmons will be joined by Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic); Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous); Glenn Blackwood, vice-president (Marine Institute); Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research); Kent Decker, vice-president (administration and finance); and Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore.

All employees at all campuses are invited to attend.

How to join

Employees and retirees who would like to attend should visit here to enrol in the course called “Employee Town Hall.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Thursday, July 15, return to Brightspace prior to the 2:30 p.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

Facilities Management staff without computer access can attend in-person in the Bruneau Centre lecture theatre (IIC-2001). The town hall session will be broadcast in the room. For density/contact tracing purposes, please let Jennifer Benson know if you will be attending in person.

Multiple ways to participate

There are a number of ways to join the conversation.

Questions or comments can be submitted in advance to president@mun.ca (subject line “employee town hall”) or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective.

During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with the university community at a later date.

Topics

