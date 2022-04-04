Campus and Community

Join senior leaders for an employee town hall on Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

This virtual session is an opportunity for employees to ask questions and share their perspectives directly with senior leaders.

President Vianne Timmons will be joined by Dr. Margaret Steele, interim provost and vice-president (academic); Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous); Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research); Lisa Browne, vice-president (advancement and external relations); Steve Greene, interim vice-president (administration and finance); Dr. Rob Shea, vice-president (Marine Institute); and Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore.

All employees at all campuses are encouraged to attend. They can expect to hear about the Memorial implications of the federal and provincial budgets that are set to be released on April 7 as well as updates on registration numbers and ongoing searches.

How to join

Employees and retirees who would like to attend should visit this link to enrol in the course called Employee Town Hall.

The link, which requires your MUN login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course within Brightspace. This can be done at any time between now and the start of the event.

On Monday, April 11, return to Brightspace prior to the 10 a.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the town hall: a WebEx link that will allow you to ask questions, participate in polling and join the conversation, or a view-only YouTube link for those who wish to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the WebEx event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the YouTube view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

There are a number of ways to join the conversation.

Questions or comments for any panelist can be submitted in advance to president@mun.ca with the subject line “employee town hall,” or live during the event using the WebEx question and answer feature.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to appear on screen to share their perspective if they wish.

During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to Dr. Timmons and other senior leaders.

Space will be made available for staff on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Grenfell campuses without regular internet access to participate in person.