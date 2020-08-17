Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

I will host a town hall with Memorial’s vice-presidents on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m. for all employees at all campuses.

Faculty and staff will hear directly from the senior leadership team, including Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic); Glenn Blackwood, vice-president (Marine Institute); Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research); Kent Decker, vice-president (administration and finance); and Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

The virtual event is an opportunity for employees to join the conversation about the impact of COVID-19, the transition to remote delivery and the priorities for the fall. Employees will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives.

Logging in

Faculty and staff may submit questions in advance via email (please use subject line Employee Town Hall) or live during the event via the chat function.

The town hall will be broadcast live via WebEx. To join, employees should login to Brightspace using their Memorial credentials.

The town hall will appear as a course under the tab “My Courses” on Thursday, Aug. 27; WebEx will need to be installed on your device. Please log on early to install any necessary software.

For more information on how to use Brightspace, visit the CITL help page.

Participation encouraged

I hope you will join us for the town hall. Please share this information with faculty and staff in your unit and encourage them to attend.

For those who cannot attend the live event on Aug. 27, it will be archived and available at a later date.

Planning is ongoing for a student town hall; details for that event will be shared when they are available.