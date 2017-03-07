Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Every second Friday since late-January on the St. John’s campus, a room in the Arts and Administration building has been transformed into a blood collection clinic.

Earlier this year, the Department of Human Resources announced it would begin offering an on-site blood collection service for Memorial employees.

The service is being offered as a pilot project by the department’s employee wellness area, which has booked outside provider Gentle Touch Blood Collection to visit Memorial on a bi-weekly basis from late January to June 2017 to conduct blood collection for employees.

Professional and convenient

“We are pleased to work with Gentle Touch in offering this service to Memorial employees,” said Kathleen Wall, wellness consultant with Human Resources.

“The blood collection is performed by either a registered nurse or a medical lab assistant and and the results are sent to the employee’s physician. Feedback received from employees who have availed of the service has indicated that they have found it to be professional, quick and easy.”

“This on-site, drop-in service supports health and wellness, is convenient to employees and helps reduce the amount of time people need to take off work.” — Stephen Dodge

Stephen Dodge, director, Human Resources, believes the service has many benefits.

“This on-site, drop-in service supports health and wellness, is convenient to employees and helps reduce the amount of time people need to take off work to have blood collection performed,” he said. “This is beneficial to the employee and it helps reduce disruptions to services within the university community.”

Cost-shared service

To avail of the service, employees need to bring a valid MCP card and a requisition form from their physician. The cost is $25, which is shared between Human Resources and the employee (Human Resources and the employee each pay 50 per cent).

For additional information, please contact Kathleen Wall, wellness consultant, via email or byphone at 709-864-2595.

For dates this service is offered, please consult the events listing on the Human Resources website.