 Go to page content

Engagement report released

Vital step towards development of Indigenization Strategy complete

Campus and Community

Nov. 21, 2019

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial University has released a summary report on the 26 consultations that took place with members of Indigenous communities across Newfoundland and Labrador from August 2018-August 2019.

The report, Summary of Indigenous Community Engagements, is available online.

Indigenization Strategy

The purpose of the consultations was to gain thoughts and perspectives about past, current and potential engagements between Indigenous communities and Memorial University to guide the development of Memorial’s Indigenization Strategy.

Three overarching themes emerged throughout the consultations: increasing knowledge of Indigenous peoples and places; indigenizing the academy; and strengthening university-community Indigenous relationships. Topics centred on the need to focus on these three areas in order to guide Memorial’s efforts to indigenize the academy, address truth and reconciliation, and decolonization.

This work will involve engaging with Indigenous communities across the province, and ensuring a forum for ongoing discussions and consultations; documenting and celebrating current indigenization activities and engagements; continuously strengthening the integration of Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing within its academic programs and student services; and exploring new opportunities for innovative collaboration between the university and Indigenous communities. The President’s Advisory Committee on Aboriginal Affairs is leading the project.

Strategy to be shared winter 2020

“We committed to numerous consultations with Indigenous communities across the province before starting to develop Memorial’s first Indigenization Strategy,” said Catharyn Andersen, special advisor to the president on Aboriginal Affairs and lead on the development of the strategy. “Thanks to the support and engagement with more than two dozen communities across the province that commitment became a reality, and we are excited to be moving forward in an informed manner.

“Memorial was welcomed into these communities, and we thank everyone who participated for their engagement,” Ms. Andersen continued. “From helping us organize the sessions to promoting them with community members, we could not have made such progress without the collaboration. We are grateful to all who contributed and look forward to reconnecting with the communities to share the strategy in winter 2020.”

Further consultation with the university community will take place when the draft strategy is complete.

Jennifer Batten is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Greg Lukeman is the new CEO of ACENET.

Nov. 21, 2019

Essential service

ACENET welcomes new CEO and plans for future growth

Nov. 21, 2019

Passionate player

University of Tasmania scholar collaborating with AUV team

The research initiatives Too Big To Ignore and the On the Move Partnership, as well as the Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI), are jointly organizing the event entitled Towards Zero Waste in Our Fisheries.

Nov. 20, 2019

Valuable resources

World Fisheries Day: Highlighting sustainability and equity

Nov. 20, 2019

Bounce back

Business student rebounds in a big way after ‘heartbreaking’ failure

To show Dr. Paul Hart's volunteering experiences

Nov. 18, 2019

Practising in ‘hell’

Medicine alumnus volunteers in world’s worst refugee camp

Exterior shot of the Faculty of Medicine building

Nov. 15, 2019

A role for everyone

Quality of Care N.L. to host antibiotic resistance forum