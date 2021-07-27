 Go to page content

Eternal support

Remembering Dr. Heather Onyett, one of Memorial's greatest supporters

Campus and Community

July 27, 2021

By Heidi Wicks

A life of service, selflessness, teaching and mentorship.

These qualities best describe Dr. Heather Onyett (1945-2020) for everyone who knew her.

Dr. Heather Onyett, centre, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Pediatric Association in 2016.
Photo: Submitted

Raised in northern Ontario, Dr. Onyett’s personal experience in remote communities profoundly shaped her future path.

Following her graduation from Memorial University’s medical school in 1974 as its first pediatrician, she spent five years as chief of pediatrics with the International Grenfell Association.

Fifty-year career

Dr. Onyett spoke often of her fulfilment working as the solo pediatrician providing care for the Indigenous and settler children living in the remote communities of northern Newfoundland and Labrador, and the resourceful and caring people she came to know and love.

Her commitment to global health issues was a prominent factor in her life. For more than 50 years, she practised, mentored and volunteered in numerous remote regions of the world. She was an authority in the disciplines of population health and infectious diseases.

Her dedication to the people she served went above and beyond the ordinary. Dr. Onyett used all of her vacation leave to volunteer on humanitarian missions or to run teaching clinics in underserved communities.

In later years, a life-threatening illness slowed her down but did not stop her from sharing her expertise at international conferences and mentoring colleagues.

In 2016 she received the prestigious Life Membership Award of the Canadian Pediatric Society for her dedication to advancing the health of Canadian children.

‘Do good in the world’

Dr. Onyett drew upon her life experience as she planned her bequest to Memorial University.

Her goal was to support excellent students in order for them to maximize their potential and go out and “do good in the world.”

She also greatly valued her colleagues from other health disciplines. This inspired Dr. Onyett to establish four endowed scholarships for students in the Faculty of Nursing, the School of Social Work and the School of Pharmacy.

“This award … empowered me to continue to serve Northern communities.” — David Lane

She created an entrance scholarship at Grenfell Campus with priority for students from northern Newfoundland and coastal Labrador. As a nod to her first degree, in modern history, she established a History scholarship.

Her estate gift also endowed the Dr. Heather Onyett Convocation Award for the Master of Public Health, which she established during her lifetime.

Student impact

Medical student David Lane was the first recipient of her generosity and felt her kindness first-hand, having received Dr. Onyett’s convocation award in 2017.

David Lane
Photo: Submitted

She also sent him a personal message expressing her delight that the first recipient was from Labrador. He says the award has impacted him in many ways, both financially and personally.

“The award and Dr. Onyett’s work is so inspiring,” said Mr. Lane.

“I am passionate about public health and contributing to the well-being of populations who live in rural and remote Canada. This award not only motivated me to apply to medical school, but it also empowered me to continue to serve Northern communities with the same hard work and dedication that I gave throughout the master’s program in public health.”

Dr. Onyett passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. She created a remarkable legacy at Memorial University as her six scholarships and convocation award will help 17 students annually and in perpetuity.

Her generous support, strong values and inspiring life will live on in Memorial’s students. Their pride — like that of David Lane — is memorialized in the many recipients of her support.

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A woman with grey hair, black glasses and a gray suit stands six feet apart from a bald man wearing a blue shirt, denim jacket and brown pants in front of a glass wall in a building foyer.

July 27, 2021

‘Unprecedented resource’

Cancer patients directly informing work of public research group

Three students walking on Water Street in St. John's.

July 26, 2021

‘Take on the impossible’

Shad Memorial takes summer school to a whole other level

A man dressed in a blue suit is smiling and standing in front of green space and a brick exterior

July 26, 2021

Collaboration builder

Associate vice-president to strengthen MI research, partnerships

The doors to two gender-inclusive washrooms in the Arts building on the St. John's campus. They have signs on the doors and are surrounded by a black zigzag pattern on warm yellow wood.

July 23, 2021

Safe spaces

Several gender-inclusive washrooms installed on campus

A woman in a pink and white patterned blouse sits on a bench with a laptop in front of a wooden fence made of spruce trees.

July 22, 2021

Tomorrow’s solutions

Youth climate summit to offer resources and opportunities for change

Governor General Mary Simon stands in front of Canadian Flags and stands at a podium during the July 6 announcement of her appointment.

July 20, 2021

‘Excellent and transformative’

Governor General holds honorary degree from Memorial