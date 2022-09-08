Campus and Community

An investiture ceremony on Sept. 28 at Government House will see eight people named to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Six of those individuals have connections to Memorial University.

Robert W. Cormier (BA’91), Dr. Catherine Donovan (B.Med.Sci.’76, MD’78), Alan Thomas Doyle (BA’92), Dr. Janice Fitzgerald (B.Sc.’90, B.Med.Sci.’94, MD’94, MPH’16), Dr. Proton Rahman (B.Med.Sci.’88, MD’90) and Maxwell (Max) Short (diploma of technology, Class of 2011) are alumni of Memorial.

In addition, Dr. Donovan is a retired professor of public health, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Rahman is a professor of medicine, Faculty of Medicine.

“Congratulations to all the deserving recipients, particularly our current and retired Memorial faculty members and members of our alumni family, now more than 100,000 strong,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president (advancement and external relations). “So many members of the Memorial community are doing incredible things on behalf of our province, and for society overall. It is wonderful to see them acknowledged with such a special distinction.”

‘Dedicated individuals’

The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador is the province’s highest honour and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field of endeavour benefiting in an exemplary manner the province and its residents.

Appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador as chancellor of the order on the recommendation of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador Advisory Council.

“The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to our province and people, and is the province’s highest level of recognition,” said Lieut.-Gov. Judy Foote. “It will be an honour to thank each of them personally for the many efforts they have made, and continue to make, to ensure our province is the best it can be. These eight individuals are determined to make a difference where and when they can, for which I thank them on behalf of all the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Premier Andrew Furey offered his congratulations to the eight recipients.

“Many of these names will be very familiar to people in our province, as the contributions from each of these dedicated individuals have and continue to enrich our lives,” Premier Furey said. “Our province and country are a better place to live because of their decades-long commitment.”

The announcement was originally made on July 22, 2022, on the provincial government website.

For more information about the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, or to nominate someone, visit here.