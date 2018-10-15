Excellence recognized

Campus and Community

By Jackey Locke

Engineering alumni Kim Keating and Earl Ludlow are the recipients of the faculty’s Distinguished Alumni Award for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The award recognizes outstanding alumni who have had exceptional career achievements and have made significant impact on an employer, society, community and/or industry.

Proud advocate

Ms. Keating, who is the vice-president fabrication, Technical, Construction Central and Western Canada, Cahill Group, graduated from Memorial in 1998 with a bachelor of engineering degree and earned her MBA from Athabasca University in 2003.

She has 20 successful years of experience in the province’s offshore oil and gas industry. Throughout her career, Ms. Keating has worked with integrity and drive to ensure the companies she has worked for, their projects and the employees they represented has been successful on the provincial, national and world stages.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award.” –Kim Keating

She provides her knowledge in various capacities for business, societal and advisory groups. She is past vice-chair of Memorial University’s Board of Regents, a member of the Engineering and Applied Science Advisory Council and chair of the Rhodes Scholarship in Canada regional selection committee. She is past chair of the St. John’s Board of Trade, past president of WISE NL, a founding member of the International Women’s Forum (Newfoundland and Labrador Chapter) and a board director with the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation and Opera on the Avalon. She sits on the NL Oil and Gas Industry Development Council. She is a Fellow of Canadian Academy of Engineering – the first female inductee from Newfoundland and Labrador – and serves on the Academy’s board of directors.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award and to be among the nearly 3,000 graduates who now call themselves engineering alumni of Memorial University’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science,” said Ms. Keating.

“Memorial engineering graduates are some of the best and brightest making their mark on the global stage and I am very proud to be part of such world class talent. There are so many deserving alumni of this award who through their amazing work and leadership continue to not only advance our profession, but be influential thought leaders leaving a positive impact on society. I thank Dr. Naterer and Memorial for this award and I accept on behalf of all the engineering alumni who inspire me to be best engineer I can be.”

Giving back

Mr. Ludlow retired from his position as executive vice-president, Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations, Fortis Inc. in 2017 after more than 40 years with the company. He graduated from Memorial with a bachelor of engineering degree in 1980 and his MBA in 1994.

Mr. Ludlow always promoted a culture of volunteerism within the companies he worked and in the community. As a business leader, he believed that corporate, social and individual responsibility was paramount, whether that was doing charitable work in his community or ensuring the safety of his employees and the public.

“We should all be extremely proud and indeed privileged to have access to such a magnificent university as Memorial and a world class Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.” –Earl Ludlow

Mr. Ludlow is an active volunteer in the community, serving as past vice-chair of the board of Saint Luke’s Homes, past chair of the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Foundation and honorary chair of Junior Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador. He is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and a member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador. He had the honour of serving as the Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, 1st Battalion. He was inducted into the CEO Business Hall of Fame and was named a Top 50 CEO by Atlantic Business Magazine. He also received the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Red Cross.

“I am honoured to receive the Dean’s distinguished alumni award for 2018,” said Mr. Ludlow. “We should all be extremely proud and indeed privileged to have access to such a magnificent university as Memorial and a world class Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. As a new graduate in 1980, I had the opportunity to work with ‘world class trailblazers’ in the field of engineering, including Dr. Angus Bruneau, Aiden Ryan, Charlie Henry and John Evans to mention a few. They quickly instilled in me a sense of pride, continuous education, community responsibility and global thinking for the engineering profession.”

“The reunion event reinforced that these values are alive and well today,” he added. “After a lengthy discussion with members of the Paradigm Hyperloop Team, I am very comfortable that the profession and indeed society are in very good hands. The creativity, imagination and entrepreneurship skills, combined with fundamental engineering talent would quickly lead one to that conclusion.”

“MUN Engineering Alumni has and continues to reach and positively impact all parts of the globe. To borrow a motto from another world class group (RNR) — Engineering I am proud to say is Better than the Best.”

Role models

Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, was very pleased to honour Ms. Keating and Mr. Ludlow for their outstanding achievements.

“Ms. Keating and Mr. Ludlow have given back to Memorial, our program and our students in numerous ways,” said Dr. Naterer. “They serve as role models for the entire university community by helping our students discover their full potential and partnering with us to address important community needs.”

Ms. Keating and Mr. Ludlow received their awards on Friday evening at the faculty’s annual reunion.