Exceptional engineer

By Jackey Locke

Dr. Leonard Lye was inducted as a Fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada (EIC) on April 1 for his exceptional contributions to the engineering profession.

He was one of 20 engineers in Canada inducted during the institute’s annual awards gala in Gatineau, Que.

The institute annually recognizes outstanding engineers among its academic and industry-based member societies for their excellence in engineering and their services to the profession and to society.

“This fellowship is the highlight of my career.”

Dr. Lye, who is the associate dean, graduate studies, for the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, was wonderfully surprised to learn he had been selected to receive the award.

“It was certainly a big surprise and a great honour to be selected as fellow of the EIC,” said Dr. Lye. “This fellowship is the highlight of my career.”

Dr. Lye joined Memorial in 1988 as an assistant professor of civil engineering, and has held many administrative roles since that time. He became a full professor in 2000, served as discipline chair of civil engineering from 1995 to 2001, and again from 2007 to 2010 at which time he was appointed as associate dean, graduate studies for the faculty. Dr. Lye is also the program director of Memorial’s Shad program, since 2007, and the founder and co-ordinator of the Tetra Society of North America, Newfoundland chapter, since 1996.

“Congratulations to Dr. Lye on this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. “Over the past three decades, Dr. Lye has made outstanding contributions to civil engineering education and research as well as to the profession and society. As discipline chair of civil engineering and associate dean, graduate studies, he has made major contributions to the faculty’s engineering programs, especially in terms of growth of enrolments and international partnerships, new innovations in programs; and support service to students, faculty and staff.”

Exemplary achievements

Dr. Lye has been recognized for his exemplary achievements and leadership as an educator, researcher and administrator. Particularly, he has made significant contributions to civil engineering education, research and the profession over the past 30 years.

He has received many awards and honours including President’s Awards for Distinguished Teaching and for Exceptional Community Service of Memorial University, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Tetra Society of North America, Teaching Award and Community Service Award of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL), the Teamwork Award of the Government of Alberta, Outstanding Contribution Award of CSCE NL Section and the Bridging the Gap Award of Recreation Newfoundland.

Dr. Lye is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE), the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE) and Engineers Canada (EC). His research contributions in environmental statistics, design and analysis of experiments, hydrology and hydraulics has led to over 160 journal and conference publications and five inventions of engineering educational devices and software.