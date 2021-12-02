Exemplary employees

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

There has never been a more apt time to recognize the incredible contributions Memorial staff make daily.

The launch of Memorial’s strategic plan presented an opportunity to update the President’s Awards for staff employees to align with Memorial’s university aspirations and recognize individuals and teams who make transformational impacts.

The dedication and professionalism demonstrated by Memorial staff during the pandemic has been evident. As we return to more normal activities, the newly revised awards program is ready to recognize employee excellence.

“We are thrilled with this update to the awards as it recognizes behaviours and habits people are displaying to go above and beyond to transform our university, and they are influencing others, too,” said Kent Decker, vice-president (administration and finance).

“The revised program means more people qualify for nomination and earlier in their careers at Memorial as there is now no minimum service requirement for employees. Through the team awards, we more fully recognize the important role collaboration plays in our collective success.”

Collaborative culture

In the past, teams were considered only through special exceptions; the revised awards recognize that successful, productive teams are critical to Memorial.

Nominees for the team Memorial award demonstrate extraordinary collaboration, interdisciplinary approaches and creative means to engage across locations and/or clearly demonstrate a commitment to working across units and locations to collaboratively align towards Memorial’s vision and goals.

One award annually can be granted in this category. In addition, the new champion of innovation category may be awarded to an individual and/or team. The champion of service category is for individuals.

‘Strategic cultures’

To be considered for an award, there must be a strong indication that an individual or team has contributed to the university, and demonstrated achievement and continued commitment to furthering the university’s vision and aspirational cultures.

“When considering nominees, think about people or groups who consistently go over and above their responsibilities to serve in their role,” said Mr. Decker. “These people foster and emanate Memorial’s strategic cultures, and perform in excess of what is required.”

Submissions to the new awards program are being accepted until Dec. 13, 2021.

Noteworthy as well is the entire awards nomination process for exemplary employees is now fully electronic to provide a more sustainable approach. For more information on the awards and to access the nomination form, please visit online.

The awards are open to all non-academic employees of Memorial University and employees of Memorial separately incorporated entities.