Exploring futures in tech

Campus and Community

By Susan White

Memorial University has launched a program to help students at Memorial and College of the North Atlantic prepare for careers in the province’s technology sector.

The program, CareerTech, is led by Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration in partnership with Student Life. It’s part of the Find Your Future in Tech program, administered by techNL and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

‘Ready and capable’ graduates

“CareerTech is intended to bolster the technology sector in Newfoundland and Labrador by exposing students to the diverse and dynamic careers within that sector,” said Dr. Travor Brown, interim dean of the business faculty. “The tech sector is rapidly expanding, and it’s important that we’re preparing graduates who are ready and capable of meeting the sector’s needs. CareerTech is one way in which Memorial contributes to the success of the technology sector and Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The program offers a series of workshops in customer success, data science, marketing and technical sales, product management, and software development and coding. These free workshops will be led by industry professionals and offered at both Memorial’s St. John’s and Grenfell campuses.

Any student at Memorial or College of the North Atlantic, from any discipline, may register.

CareerTech will also be part of the inaugural tech pavilion at the Career and Graduate School Fair being held at Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The fair is hosted by Memorial’s Student Life.

Training and upskilling

“Memorial’s CareerTech programming for Find Your Future in Tech fills an important niche by connecting students, new graduates and career seekers with industry, while also helping them gain an understanding of tech careers that are in demand,” said Florian Villaumé, CEO, techNL. “Educating students about inspiring tech careers, helping them to build their networks and foster connections is vital to growing the tech ecosystem here in our province. We are thrilled to partner with Memorial on such an important and exciting initiative that further bolsters our growing tech sector.

“People from all backgrounds will access training and upskilling through the Find Your Future in Tech Program,” continued Mr. Villaumé. “We’re thankful to the federal government for this Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program funding and also to the provincial government for its continuous support for the tech sector. Find Your Future in Tech will dispel the myths about the tech sector and inspire rewarding careers with limitless possibilities.”

Register now

CareerTech workshops begin on Sept. 20. Registration is now open.

Students are also invited to a kickoff event that will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, from 12-2 p.m. in the RBC Atrium of the Business building. Registration is available here.