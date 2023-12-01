Campus and Community

By Manan Aggarwal

Memorial University will host the inaugural International Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDI-AR) Conference this spring.

The event will run May 14-15 in St. John’s and will be hosted by the Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR.

The conference will showcase ongoing institutional and structural actions that address and foster justice, reconciliation, anti-racism, inclusivity and equity in academic, not-for-profit and professional communities locally and internationally.

It will bring together a global cohort of students, researchers, community leaders and industry professionals, says lead organizer Cherry Ralhan-Khanna.

“This event will facilitate cross-disciplinary dialogues on justice, reconciliation, equity and anti-racism,” said Ms. Ralhan-Khanna, program manager, Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR. “We’re excited to bring people with different perspectives from around the world.”

Enriching experience

Participants will amplify success stories, share achievements and cultivate novel approaches to addressing challenges related to racial justice, human rights, anti-colonial, inclusion and equity in various settings.

The conference is a significant milestone in Memorial’s goal of being a model for equity, inclusion and anti-racism work, says Ms. Ralhan-Khanna.

“The goals of the conference are fostering knowledge exchange, sharing success stories and exploring innovative strategies to implement EDI-AR programs and policies in various sectors.”

Participants can expect an enriching experience filled with a range of keynote addresses, workshops, discussions and networking opportunities.

Volunteers needed

The conference organizers invite expressions of interest for two working groups: the Logistics Working Group and the Call For Submissions Working Group.

The groups will help shape the conference’s success by overseeing logistical aspects, managing submissions, arranging sponsorships and promoting the event.

Volunteers can expect a total commitment of approximately 50 hours and are encouraged to apply from all Memorial campuses. A certificate of appreciation will be provided for volunteers.

For more information about the conference, please visit the Office of the Vice-Provost, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism’s website.

To volunteer for one of the two working groups, please complete this form by the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 4.