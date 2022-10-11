Nearly 1,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.
Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will formally install Earl Ludlow as chancellor.
The university will also confer degrees honoris causa upon Dr. Elizabeth Epperly, the first woman president of the University of PEI, and Verafin co-founders, Brendan Brothers, Jamie King and Raymond Pretty, for their strong connections to Memorial and achievement of exceptional business success.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Professores emeriti
In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate will be recognized at convocation.
Dr. Noreen Golfman, Dr. June Harris, Dr. Ursula Kelly, Dr. Thomas Michalak and Dr. William Montevecchi will be honoured.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
For more information about fall convocation 2022, including modifications to the ceremonies and related services due to COVID-19, please visit the convocation website.
The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Fall convocation schedule
Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.
Earl Ludlow formally installed as chancellor
Dr. Elizabeth Epperly, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of science in nursing
Bachelor of fine arts (visual)
Doctor of pharmacy
Master of arts
Master of science
Master of philosophy
Master of gender studies
Master of physical education
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of social work
Master of applied statistics
Master of environmental science
Master of applied psychological science
Master of science in medicine
Master of public health
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.
Brendan Brothers, Jamie King and Raymond Pretty, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship
Master of employment relations
Master of applied science
Master of technology management
Master of health ethics
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science
Master of science in management
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of marine studies
Master of maritime management
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of occupational health and safety
Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.
Professores emeriti
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music education
Master of education
Master of music