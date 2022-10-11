Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Nearly 1,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will formally install Earl Ludlow as chancellor.

The university will also confer degrees honoris causa upon Dr. Elizabeth Epperly, the first woman president of the University of PEI, and Verafin co-founders, Brendan Brothers, Jamie King and Raymond Pretty, for their strong connections to Memorial and achievement of exceptional business success.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professores emeriti

In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate will be recognized at convocation.

Dr. Noreen Golfman, Dr. June Harris, Dr. Ursula Kelly, Dr. Thomas Michalak and Dr. William Montevecchi will be honoured.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

For more information about fall convocation 2022, including modifications to the ceremonies and related services due to COVID-19, please visit the convocation website.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

Earl Ludlow formally installed as chancellor

Dr. Elizabeth Epperly, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of science in nursing

Bachelor of fine arts (visual)

Doctor of pharmacy

Master of arts

Master of science

Master of philosophy

Master of gender studies

Master of physical education

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of social work

Master of applied statistics

Master of environmental science

Master of applied psychological science

Master of science in medicine

Master of public health

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.

Brendan Brothers, Jamie King and Raymond Pretty, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship

Master of employment relations

Master of applied science

Master of technology management

Master of health ethics

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science

Master of science in management

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of marine studies

Master of maritime management

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of occupational health and safety

Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Professores emeriti

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music education

Master of education

Master of music