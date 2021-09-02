Fall welcome

Campus and Community

By Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk

We are thrilled to welcome students back to Memorial University’s campuses next week.

You can feel the campus community coming to life – with vendors opening up in the University Centre, Ask Here booths around campus setting up to take student questions, personalized tours happening – a new semester is just days away.

Faculty and staff have been busy preparing for the start of the fall semester to ensure that we are able to offer the highest quality teaching and learning experience while keeping the community safe and healthy.

Information for you

We have developed FAQs for students and employees to guide our return to campus and in-person learning.

Please note the FAQs will be regularly updated as new questions arise and information changes.

Also, please note the answers to some questions may differ depending on the campus. Please refer to the Marine Institute and Grenfell Campus websites for campus-specific guidance.

Vaccination Declaration form launch

As a part of this commitment and our shared responsibility to keep each other and our extended families safe during the upcoming school year, we require that students (on campus and online), faculty and staff coming to campus get vaccinated and wear masks while indoors on campuses.

Today Memorial is launching the secure vaccine declaration form. You can now access this form directly in the my.mun.ca portal. If you have any technical issues accessing the form, please contact the help desk.

If you have other form feedback, please email CRO@mun.ca. Please do not send documentation directly to your department.

Memorial values the privacy of your information and the form is the most secure way to declare your vaccine status.

Please complete this form at your earliest convenience and no later than the end-of-day Tuesday, Sept. 7. This form integrates the process for exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

If you submit by Monday, Sept. 6, you can choose to enter a prize draw for one of 20 prizes.

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can access their vaccination record online. To get vaccinated, please find on-campus vaccine clinic information or regional health clinic information on our website.

A new procedure under Memorial’s Health and Safety policy is also available to help support implementation of this mandate.

Supporting each other

The Memorial experience is about a vibrant, engaged community coming together to advance teaching, learning and research.

This cannot happen without collaboration, consultation and action to live up to the aspirations of our strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons.

This plan specifically calls for Memorial to prioritize care, well-being and support for students, faculty and staff and recognizes our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

I understand that students, faculty and staff may feel some apprehension as we adapt to our evolving circumstances.

Rest assured that the requirements and guidelines we are implementing now are necessary to keeping our community safe and healthy as we begin the fall semester.

Once again – welcome, and I can’t wait to meet you all in person very soon.

Please help us keep our community safe.