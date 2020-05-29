Financial support

 Go to page content

May 29, 2020

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus, Memorial University, was excited to learn of a significant investment in the development of a Regional Aquatic Centre.

Today the federal and provincial governments announced $24.7 million toward the state-of-the-art facility to be located on Grenfell Campus, in partnership with the City of Corner Brook.

Grenfell Campus will be the home of the new Regional Aquatic Centre

Grenfell Campus’s pool closed in 2016 and, since that time, the university and the city have been working to develop a new facility to meet the needs of the region.

The announcement was made by Catherine McKenna, minister for Infrastructure and Communities, Government of Canada; Mayor Jim Parsons, City of Corner Brook; Gudie Hutchings, MP- Long Range Mountains; Gerry Byrne, MHA – Corner Brook; Derick Bragg, provincial minister of Municipal Affairs; and Premier Dwight Ball.

“This welcome announcement is the result of an exceptional partnership – one committed to providing a much-needed service to the people of western Newfoundland,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor, Memorial University. “We are delighted that Grenfell Campus can play such a key role in this development.”

The vision of this new facility is an inclusive, universally-accessible, inter-generational, multipurpose facility built to serve the community and region for the next 50 years.

“There are so many people who have worked so hard to advance this project,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus. “Grenfell is very committed to this region and welcomes all opportunity for partnership and collaboration.”

Dr. Keshen notes that this project is at the beginning stages with more details and consultation to follow.

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

