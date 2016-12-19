Flood damage

Campus and Community

Update: Dec. 21, 11:50 a.m.

Due to water infiltration, the following areas of the Engineering Building (S.J. Carew Building) will remain closed until further notice: EN4036A, EN4039, EN4CO1, EN4504, EN4040, EN4041, EN4042, EN4043 EN4032H, EN4033, EN2028, EN2029 EN2022, EN2022A, EN2021B, EN2021A, EN2021.

Remediation is ongoing. Final cleaning has started on floors one and three; these two floors will open at 5 p.m. today with the exception of rooms EN1052, EN1054, EN3051, EN3058 and EN3060.

Update: Dec. 20, 3:50 p.m.

Due to water infiltration, the following areas of the Engineering Building (S.J. Carew Building) will remain closed until further notice:

EN4036A, EN4039, EN4CO1(stairwell), EN4504, EN4040, EN4041, EN4042, EN4043 EN4032H, EN4033, EN3504/3C01 (stairwell), EN3049, EN3048, EN3055, EN3056, EN3058, EN3060, EN3065A, EN2028, EN2029 EN2022, EN2022A, EN2021B, EN2021A, EN2021, EN1S04/1C01 (stairwell), EN1052, EN1053, EN1054, EN1058, EN1059, EN1052, and EN1051A.

Remediation is ongoing. It is anticipated that progress made by end of day tomorrow will result in the relocation of the existing barriers allowing improved access to some areas. There will be an update provided at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Update: Dec. 20, 6:30 a.m.

Due to water infiltration, the following areas of the Engineering Building (S.J. Carew Building) will remain closed until further notice:

EN4036A, EN4039, EN4CO1(stairwell), EN4504, EN4040, EN4041, EN4042, EN4032H, EN4033, EN3504/3C01 (stairwell), EN3049, EN3048, EN3055, EN3056, EN3058, EN3060, EN3065A, EN2028, EN2022, EN2022A, EN2021B, EN2021A, EN2021, EN1S04/1C01 (stairwell), EN1052, EN1053, EN1054, EN1058, EN1059, EN1052, EN1051A.

Remediation is ongoing. There will be an update provided at 5 p.m. today.

Dec. 19

On Dec. 18 at 10:50 p.m. heavy flooding was discovered in the Southwest side of the Engineering building on the St. John’s campus.

Remediation has started but the southwest side of the Engineering building will not be available for normal operations this morning. There will be an update at 11 a.m.

The source of the water intrusion has been found; a three-inch drainpipe failure which is now repaired. Large amounts of water are present and the damage is currently being remediated. Contractors have been working through the night extracting the water. The area will be ventilated and dehumidified as soon as possible. The affected area does have asbestos containing materials and an abatement contractor is involved in the response as well.

CEP is onsite and the areas affected are barricaded. These areas include the following rooms: