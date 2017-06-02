Flood update

Campus and Community

The Arts and Administration Building Annex will remain closed June 3 and 4 to continue the cleanup and repairs required after this morning’s flood. The entire building will reopen on Monday morning, June 5 at 8 a.m.

At that time, work to complete the cleanup and repair on the fourth floor will be ongoing. Employees will have access to their offices, but affected spaces may experience some disruption when repairs are made and displaced furniture moved back. Employees may also notice boxed materials in their offices from items removed from bookcases that needed to be moved.

There will be no access to the fifth floor via the elevator which sustained water damage and is under repair.

As this section of the Arts and Administration Building does not have asbestos containing materials, this is not a concern during cleanup. Please direct any questions to 864-7600.

Your patience and cooperation during this time is appreciated.