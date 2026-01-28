Focusing on our academic mission

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

At a special meeting on Jan. 27, Memorial University’s Board of Regents approved a recommendation from administration to begin the process of divesting real estate that is not central to Memorial’s academic mission.

The real estate impacted by this decision includes Signal Hill Campus, the Johnson Geo Centre, the Ingstad building in St. John’s and Harlow Campus in the U.K.

“We are taking a disciplined, intentional approach to financial stewardship so Memorial’s resources are directed where they have the greatest impact,” explained Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents. “By reducing investment in non-core assets, we can further protect academic delivery, better maintain our infrastructure and ensure we remain well-positioned to support Memorial’s current and future learners.”

Right-sizing our footprint

“This decision to pursue divestment of these assets is not a value judgement on the quality of work done in these areas, nor does it mean that activities and units within those buildings will end,” stated Dr. Janet Morrison, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor. “It is an opportunity for Memorial to right-size its physical footprint and focus on what matters most.”

Memorial University is facing significant financial challenges due to declining enrolment, constrained budgets, inflationary pressures and the broader forces of social, technological and economic disruption that are impacting higher education across Canada.

In May 2025, Memorial announced that a base expenditure reduction of $20.85 million must be permanently removed from its operating budget. This was compounded by decreased enrolment in fall 2025 that further constrained the university’s financial position with reduced tuition revenue of approximately $5 million.

This reduction in Memorial’s physical footprint is part of an ongoing effort to contract with care and focus on financial sustainability.

There are no immediate layoffs associated with today’s decision. The board has directed management to develop detailed plans for each facility and seek necessary government approvals. Further information will be shared as this work continues.

Operational impacts

The impacts below will be further refined as plans are developed.

Academic programming and events at Harlow Campus will continue until Aug. 31, 2026.

Operations and client bookings will continue at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Conference and Event Services, Genesis, Gardiner Centre, MUN Pensioners Association and the Newfoundland Quarterly while further unit-specific planning occurs. If a sale is not completed by April 2027, all operations at that campus will cease and the building will close.

Graduate student residence occupancy will continue at Signal Hill Campus at this time, with support available to help students find alternative accommodations on the St. John’s campus.

Johnson GEO Centre will reopen as usual in April following its seasonal closure. If a sale or transfer is not completed by December 2026, operations will cease and the building will close.

Units within the Ingstad building, Strategic Procurement and Print and Mail Services, will move to the St. John’s campus.

When complete, it is expected that the divestment of these assets will result in a recurring annual operating expense reduction of at least $3 million. Further, and over time, the university’s deferred maintenance liability will be reduced by an estimated $20 million.

The potential revenue from the sale of each property has not yet been determined and was not the driving force behind this decision.

In the case of Harlow Campus, net proceeds from the sale of property will be reinvested to ensure global learning opportunities are more accessible and equitable for a broader array of students from Newfoundland and Labrador.

These decisions are part of a broader commitment to evolve Memorial into a more student-focused, research-intensive and financially resilient university.

“These learning and working spaces have fostered meaningful experiences, collaboration and connections,” said Dr. Morrison. “Their loss will naturally evoke feelings of grief for some members of our community. But Memorial must be responsive to the pressures we are facing. By making courageous choices now, we are positioning Memorial to be stronger, more focused and more resilient.”