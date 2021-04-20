Forum recap

Campus and Community

President Vianne Timmons hosted a forum focused on women’s perspectives and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 19.

The event was open to women and non-binary members of the Memorial community and anyone with an interest in the perspectives of women.

Approximately 130 people attended and the discussion touched on childcare, return to campus planning, mental health and developing leadership and mentorship opportunities for women.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents of a poll taken at the end of the session ranked the event as good (51 per cent) or excellent (44 per cent).