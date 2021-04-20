 Go to page content

Forum recap

Forum on Women's Perspectives available for viewing

Campus and Community

April 20, 2021

President Vianne Timmons hosted a forum focused on women’s perspectives and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 19.

The event was open to women and non-binary members of the Memorial community and anyone with an interest in the perspectives of women.

Approximately 130 people attended and the discussion touched on childcare, return to campus planning, mental health and developing leadership and mentorship opportunities for women.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents of a poll taken at the end of the session ranked the event as good (51 per cent) or excellent (44 per cent).

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A man in PPE stands in front of racks of rock samples

April 21, 2021

Op-ed: Dr. Derek Wilton

Critical minerals: Will N.L. seize a 'once-in-a-century' opportunity to help build a better world?

Dr. Vianne Timmons

April 21, 2021

Thank you

Administrative professionals, we couldn’t do it without you

April 20, 2021

‘Welcome news’

Memorial responds to Government of Canada budget

Cannabis plant parts and a dropper bottle

April 20, 2021

Cannabis 101

Burning questions about CBD, THC and everything in between

April 19, 2021

National Volunteer Week

Memorial students gave more than 6,000 hours of their time in 2020

April 16, 2021

Culture change

Measuring success: Increasing quantitative literacy in Biology