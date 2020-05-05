 Go to page content

From the president

Dr. Vianne Timmons' video message about Mental Health Week

Campus and Community

May 5, 2020

Mental Health Week runs May 4-10.

Dr. Vianne Timmons’ is reminding the Memorial community that while we have been working hard to stay physically safe to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to take care of our mental health, too.

In her video message, Dr. Timmons says “Reaching out is a sign of strength.”

Individuals with urgent mental health concerns should avail of one of the following community-based services:

• 24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (provincewide).

• Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668 St. John’s region.

• 24-hour Walk-in Psychiatric Assessment Unit at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Road: (709) 777-3021 or (709) 777-3022.

Students in St. John’s visit here.

Students in Corner Brook visit here.

Faculty and staff visit here or call 1-800-387-4765.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

May 5, 2020

Fighting COVID-19

Grenfell Campus science alumnus exploring role of antibodies

May 4, 2020

Stepping up

Student developing personal protective equipment testing facility

Exterior shot of the Faculty of Medicine building

May 1, 2020

Pandemic response

Faculty of Medicine expertise on front lines and behind the scenes

May 1, 2020

From the president

Dr. Vianne Timmons' video update of first 30 days in role

April 30, 2020

Well positioned

The role of social enterprise in a post-pandemic N.L.

April 28, 2020

Take a break

Gazette student columnist offers insight to managing in a pandemic