From the president

Mental Health Week runs May 4-10.

Dr. Vianne Timmons’ is reminding the Memorial community that while we have been working hard to stay physically safe to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to take care of our mental health, too.

In her video message, Dr. Timmons says “Reaching out is a sign of strength.”

Individuals with urgent mental health concerns should avail of one of the following community-based services:

• 24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (provincewide).

• Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668 St. John’s region.

• 24-hour Walk-in Psychiatric Assessment Unit at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Road: (709) 777-3021 or (709) 777-3022.

Students in St. John’s visit here.

Students in Corner Brook visit here.

Faculty and staff visit here or call 1-800-387-4765.