Funding available

Applications due June 15 for pair of funding opportunities

Campus and Community

May 17, 2022

By Memorial University

Members of the Memorial community are invited to submit applications to the Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund and Conference Fund.

Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund

This opportunity builds on existing strategic relationships between Memorial’s campuses.

The fund annually allocates a total of $40,000 over three calls as one-time support for travel for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units, falling outside the scope of regular business. Travel must be in accordance with Memorial’s travel policy. The terms of reference for this fund can be found here.

More details on the fund, including guidelines for proposals, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Applications to the Cross-campus Initiatives Fund must be submitted electronically.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides funding for conferences, workshops or seminars that are hosted or co-hosted by Memorial. Please note: the fund does not provide financial support for employees to travel to such events.

The fund allocates a total of $50,000 annually over three calls, providing one-time support of regular conferences, as opposed to large-scale events.

Terms of reference and a template for submissions are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

Applications to the Conference Fund must be submitted electronically.

June 15 deadline

Members of the university community are invited to submit proposals for both funds. Applications are due by Wednesday, June 15.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

Applicants can learn more about the innovative and safe convening options offered by Conference and Event Services on its website. Its staff can provide advice and support for those planning in-person or remote events, as well as options for on-site/hybrid meetings.

The portfolios of the Vice-President (Research), Vice-President (Academic), Vice-President (Marine Institute) and Vice-President (Grenfell) support both funds.

Memorial issues a call for applications to both funds three times per academic year (October, February and June).

