Gazette readership survey

Last January marked a significant milestone in the evolution of Memorial’s newspaper of record.

The Gazette, which has been published since August 1968, moved from a print publication to a digital-only news site.

Responding to a changing news cycle

This transition has changed the way we tell the story about Memorial — we now have the ability to include videos, audio, photo essays and graphics, and we can publish stories instantaneously.

In fact, more than 700 stories have been published since the site launched. That’s more than two stories every working day.

“Going digital has allowed us to tell stories in an engaging and visually rich medium and has also allowed us to be much more responsive to the rapidly changing news cycle that a printed paper cannot provide,” said Mandy Cook, news editor of the Gazette.

“We recognize this was a significant shift for Memorial and we want to hear from readers on how we can continue to improve through our readership survey.”

Readership survey

The readership survey will be available until Friday, March 24.

It will take approximately 5-7 minutes to complete. No personal information will be collected.

As a token of appreciation for completing the survey, respondents can enter a prize draw to win one of two $100 Amazon gift cards.

The survey is open to all Gazette readers and is available online.