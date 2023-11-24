Campus and Community

By Sarah Joy Cook

Following the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping rush comes Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and goodwill.

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The impact of your gift, doubled

Memorial University has participated in Giving Tuesday since 2015, and the support for the cause continues to grow.

With the combined efforts of our dedicated alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members, we’ve raised more than $360,000 in the last eight years — almost $160,000 of that total was raised last year alone.



We want to keep the momentum going.

“It is a true reflection of the spirit of giving that defines the people of this province and our Memorial University community.” — Lisa Browne

Friends and supporters of Memorial are kindly asked to join this year’s Giving Tuesday event.

Thanks to a group of generous donors, who we’re calling our Giving Tuesday champions, donations made between Sunday, Nov. 26, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $55,000.

“This matching gift doubles the impact of your donation, making it an even more powerful way to support our students,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president, advancement and external relations, Memorial University. “It is a true reflection of the spirit of giving that defines the people of this province and our Memorial University community.”

Choose your area of support

As with any donation to Memorial University, 100 per cent of every dollar raised for Giving Tuesday goes directly to the intended area of support.



The Thriving Student Fund is a student support fund created to provide funding as needed, where needed, for students.



Whether they need short-term emergency support or to empower their success through scholarships and bursaries, this fund helps students achieve academic and personal success during their time at Memorial.

Matching donations will go to this fund to support undergraduate and graduate students across all campuses, increasing access to education and providing financial support so that students can focus on their studies.

#UNselfie campaign

To inspire others on Giving Tuesday, students, employees, alumni and friends of Memorial are invited to continue the #UNselfie tradition: snap a selfie with our Giving Tuesday template and share how you like to support your community.

When posting photos on any social media channel, please tag Memorial University and use #UNselfie, #GivingTuesdayCA and #MemorialUGiving.

‘Giving Tuesday champions’

The Giving Tuesday champions deserve a special shout-out!

They are Memorial University alumni Dr. Ann Colbourne (B.Sc.’80, B.Med.Sc.’85, MD’87); Brian Lemessurier (B.Eng.’76); Bob McKay (BA’80, B.Comm.(Hons.)(Co-op.)’82); Eileen Picco (B.Comm.(Hons.)(Co-op.)’82); John Parsons (B.Comm.(Hons.)(Co-op.)’99) and three other Giving Tuesday champions who prefer to remain anonymous.

Together, our Giving Tuesday champions show they believe in the power of the Memorial community and the importance of student support.

“I know how a student contingency fund can make all the difference when unforeseen challenges threaten a student’s experience and success.” — Dr. Ann Colbourne

By offering the matching fund, they say they hope to inspire even more donors to give and make this year the most successful yet.

“I know how a student contingency fund can make all the difference when unforeseen challenges threaten a student’s experience and success,” said Dr. Colbourne. “I hope you will join me to ensure sufficient funds to remove barriers and deliver vibrant, thriving student experiences, which will pay dividends now and for the future.”

Mark your calendars for Nov. 28 and make a positive impact on the future of Memorial University and our students!



To donate, learn more about Giving Tuesday and find the template for your #UNselfie, please visit the Giving Tuesday webpage.

Our donors’ generosity is creating incredible opportunities for student success and 100 per cent of every donation goes to the donor’s chosen area of support.

All matching funds for Giving Tuesday 2023 will be added to the Thriving Student Fund.

