 Go to page content

Giving Tuesday

Memorial’s student caller team giving the gift of warmth

Campus and Community

Dec. 2, 2019

By Ronalda Walsh

When you think of Memorial’s calling program, you immediately think of the student callers who reach out to Memorial’s alumni community.

But did you know every year the callers take part in the global movement GivingTuesday?

This initiative encourages people and organizations to do good in their communities.

This year, GivingTuesday will be celebrated on Dec. 3 and the callers are getting in the spirit of giving themselves by collecting hats, mittens, scarves, and other suitable winter clothing to put around a special tree – the Giving Tree. These donations will be given to a local charity.

From left are student callers Maddy Lemaire, Cherise Ragoonath, Hilary Hon and Precious Familusi.
Photo: Submitted

“Donations not only help those receiving the gift, but also help those giving the gift to feel connected with their community,” said Maddy Lemaire, a B.Sc (behavioural neuroscience) student and student caller.

Callers  spend more than 5,000 hours on the phone each year connecting with alumni to keep them updated on campus developments and events, learn more about their time at Memorial and ask them to support current students with a charitable donation.

But student callers like Kiley Mackey says it’s important for the students to give back, too.

“It is important to give back when you get the opportunity because you never know when you may find yourself in a similar place of need,” said Ms. Mackey, who is also a bachelor of arts (police studies) student.

Student caller Kiley Mackey at the Office of Alumni Engagement and Development.
Photo: Submitted

As student Emilee Hickey, who is working on a bachelor of arts (French) degree said, “Giving back is the best way to put a smile on someone’s face.”

If you would like to learn more about GivingTuesday or to support students at Memorial, please visit our website.

Ronalda Walsh is a senior communications advisor with Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at ronalda.walsh@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 2, 2019

Sea change

MI students navigate conference on the future of ocean technology

Nov. 29, 2019

Thank you

A message from Memorial University's president

Nov. 29, 2019

I chose Memorial

Welcoming community, 'MUNnels', QEII, The Works – and low tuition

Nov. 28, 2019

Brighter than ever

Botanical Garden holiday tradition back for fourth year

Nov. 28, 2019

Survey says . . .

Graduate students sharpen analytical skills on OPE work term

Nov. 28, 2019

Epic challenge

Grenfell science student bringing ultra-marathons to Western N.L.