Giving Tuesday

Campus and Community

By Ronalda Walsh

When you think of Memorial’s calling program, you immediately think of the student callers who reach out to Memorial’s alumni community.

But did you know every year the callers take part in the global movement GivingTuesday?

This initiative encourages people and organizations to do good in their communities.

This year, GivingTuesday will be celebrated on Dec. 3 and the callers are getting in the spirit of giving themselves by collecting hats, mittens, scarves, and other suitable winter clothing to put around a special tree – the Giving Tree. These donations will be given to a local charity.

“Donations not only help those receiving the gift, but also help those giving the gift to feel connected with their community,” said Maddy Lemaire, a B.Sc (behavioural neuroscience) student and student caller.

Callers spend more than 5,000 hours on the phone each year connecting with alumni to keep them updated on campus developments and events, learn more about their time at Memorial and ask them to support current students with a charitable donation.

But student callers like Kiley Mackey says it’s important for the students to give back, too.

“It is important to give back when you get the opportunity because you never know when you may find yourself in a similar place of need,” said Ms. Mackey, who is also a bachelor of arts (police studies) student.

As student Emilee Hickey, who is working on a bachelor of arts (French) degree said, “Giving back is the best way to put a smile on someone’s face.”

If you would like to learn more about GivingTuesday or to support students at Memorial, please visit our website.