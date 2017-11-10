GivingTuesday 2017

Campus and Community

By Lisa Pendergast

With the holiday season quickly approaching, what better time to practise, “T’is better to give than to receive?”

For the third consecutive year, Memorial University is celebrating GivingTuesday. This is a day dedicated to giving and volunteerism that takes place each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, all around the world.

GivingTuesday is on Nov. 28 this year and Memorial is encouraging people to support causes they are passionate about and to think of others.

Stuff a Stocking

The Memorial Calling Program is staffed by full-time students. In addition to the 4,000 hours they spend on the phone, connecting with alumni and fundraising for current students, they are getting involved with GivingTuesday.

This year, they are organizing a project called Stuff a Stocking. A homemade fireplace has been set up in the call centre, complete with stockings. The callers are filling these stockings with toiletries, hats, scarves and mittens to donate to local charities on Giving Tuesday.

Kim Halliday, a communications student and student caller, is excited to be involved with GivingTuesday.

“With GivingTuesday approaching, it’s nice to do something to give back to our community,” said Ms. Halliday. “It really gets me in the holiday spirit. Working with the calling program is an amazing opportunity. I’m excited to get to talk to alumni from all over the country on this very special day.”

Rich history

The call centre has a rich history of giving. Last year, they decorated a Giving Tree with winter-appropriate clothing to give warmth to those who needed it most in the harsh Newfoundland and Labrador winter. In 2015, they made handcrafted cards for people living in seniors’ homes.

The callers keep alumni updated on campus developments and events and chat with them to find out how their Memorial experience has impacted their lives. On GivingTuesday the callers will be working until midnight to reach alumni across the nation.

Robert Badcock, calling program co-ordinator, feels that the Stuff a Stocking project is a great way for the callers to get in the giving spirit.

“I am so excited to be a part of GivingTuesday again this year,” said Mr. Badcock. “Our callers truly believe in the power of giving and our Stuff a Stocking project is an amazing way for them to give back to our community. I know that Kim and our other callers love the connections they make with alumni. Not only do they raise funds for students like them, but they also hear fascinating stories, get valuable advice and gain important work skills that will help them in the future.”

