 Go to page content

GivingTuesday

Double the impact: gifts made between Nov. 27-29 to be matched up to $50,000

Nov. 22, 2022

By Heidi Wicks

On the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes GivingTuesday — a global day of giving dedicated to generosity and kind-heartedness.

This year, GivingTuesday falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Donations matched up to $50,000

Memorial first participated in GivingTuesday in 2015. Support for the cause has grown ever since.

Last year was the most successful year to date.

Far exceeding the goal, alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members rose to the challenge and raised more than $160,000 to support Memorial’s students.

“Helping our students thrive and achieve academic and personal success while at Memorial University is an investment into our shared future.” — Lisa Browne

Once again, friends of Memorial are invited and encouraged to support students and provide them with even greater opportunities.

Thanks to a group of generous donors, all contributions made to Memorial between Sunday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000.

Your donation will be matched to support the Thriving Student Fund, a new undesignated student support fund created solely for the purpose of helping students achieve academic and personal success during their time at Memorial.

“Helping our students thrive and achieve academic and personal success while at Memorial University is an investment into our shared future,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president of advancement and external relations. “Contributions to the Thriving Student Fund will help to increase access to education and provide financial support in the form of scholarships, bursaries and awards. We’re excited to have this fund go towards supporting undergraduate and graduate students at all campuses.”

Café Concert Series

 One of the greatest gifts, especially in Newfoundland and Labrador, is the gift of song.

Two musicians play red guitars in the University Centre in 2018. A cafe concert banner hangs above them in red and yellow.
A Café Concert Series in the University Centre in 2018.
Photo: Submitted

And thanks to students in Memorial’s School of Music, people who happen to be in the University Centre on the St. John’s campus between 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be treated to free café concerts in three different locations on the third floor.

#UNselfie campaign

In 2021, as part of the national #UNselfie campaign, many members of the Memorial community an “UNselfie” to social media.

The reason?

To share their reasons for supporting the causes that are near and dear to their hearts with the world.

A student employee in Memorial's student calling centre is in the foreground, holding a sign that says I will give to the Faculty of Engineering.
Employees of Memorial’s Student Calling Centre are always keen to take part in GivingTuesday. Don’t forget to share your UNselfies on Tuesday, Nov. 29!
Photo: Heidi Wicks

To share giving stories and motivate others on GivingTuesday, students, employees, alumni and friends of Memorial are invited to take an #UNselfie and share their message of support on social media throughout the day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

When posting photos on any social media channel, please tag Memorial University and use #UNselfie, #GivingTuesdayCA and #MemorialUGiving.

To make a donation, learn more about GivingTuesday and find the template for your #UNselfie, visit the Giving Tuesday webpage.

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Colour collage of thinking heads super imposed on each other

Nov. 22, 2022

Stories matter

Indigenous scholar to deliver George Story Distinguished Lectureship

A stylized illustration of a meadow and a rocky hill next to the ocean's edge and with a sunny, blue sky and iceberg in the background.

Nov. 22, 2022

Memorial+U

You're invited to a live, all-campus Report to the Community

Nov. 22, 2022

Be prepared

Plan for class, work disruptions due to inclement winter weather

Shawn Holwell, Lisa Browne and Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo take a selfie in front of the ocean.

Nov. 18, 2022

Community pride

Meeting local needs and priorities at the Cartwright-Memorial community hub

Sarah Janes looks at the camera smiling while putting a book back on a shelf with numerous other book shelves around her.

Nov. 18, 2022

‘Changed my life’

Bachelor of science student named $100,000 Loran scholar

A design featuring a green background with small hexagon shapes and a circle featuring Dr. Tana Allen, who is smiling and wearing dark glasses and golden colour earrings.

Nov. 18, 2022

Op-ed Dr. Tana Allen

Research Week celebrates the people leading and supporting Memorial’s dynamic research