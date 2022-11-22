Campus and Community

By Heidi Wicks

On the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes GivingTuesday — a global day of giving dedicated to generosity and kind-heartedness.

This year, GivingTuesday falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Donations matched up to $50,000

Memorial first participated in GivingTuesday in 2015. Support for the cause has grown ever since.

Last year was the most successful year to date.

Far exceeding the goal, alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members rose to the challenge and raised more than $160,000 to support Memorial’s students.

“Helping our students thrive and achieve academic and personal success while at Memorial University is an investment into our shared future.” — Lisa Browne

Once again, friends of Memorial are invited and encouraged to support students and provide them with even greater opportunities.

Thanks to a group of generous donors, all contributions made to Memorial between Sunday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000.

Your donation will be matched to support the Thriving Student Fund, a new undesignated student support fund created solely for the purpose of helping students achieve academic and personal success during their time at Memorial.

“Helping our students thrive and achieve academic and personal success while at Memorial University is an investment into our shared future,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president of advancement and external relations. “Contributions to the Thriving Student Fund will help to increase access to education and provide financial support in the form of scholarships, bursaries and awards. We’re excited to have this fund go towards supporting undergraduate and graduate students at all campuses.”

Café Concert Series

One of the greatest gifts, especially in Newfoundland and Labrador, is the gift of song.

And thanks to students in Memorial’s School of Music, people who happen to be in the University Centre on the St. John’s campus between 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be treated to free café concerts in three different locations on the third floor.

#UNselfie campaign

In 2021, as part of the national #UNselfie campaign, many members of the Memorial community an “UNselfie” to social media.

The reason?

To share their reasons for supporting the causes that are near and dear to their hearts with the world.

To share giving stories and motivate others on GivingTuesday, students, employees, alumni and friends of Memorial are invited to take an #UNselfie and share their message of support on social media throughout the day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

When posting photos on any social media channel, please tag Memorial University and use #UNselfie, #GivingTuesdayCA and #MemorialUGiving.

To make a donation, learn more about GivingTuesday and find the template for your #UNselfie, visit the Giving Tuesday webpage.