Global reach

Campus and Community

By Moira Baird

Glenn Blackwood, vice-president of Memorial University (Marine Institute), has landed a third term on the executive board of the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden.

The World Maritime University (WMU) is a postgraduate institution founded in 1983 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency responsible for the safety and security of international shipping and the prevention of pollution by ships.

Mr. Blackwood joined WMU’s 10-member executive board four years ago and was invited to continue to serve until August 2020 by Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the IMO.

Mr. Blackwood served as chair of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) from 2014-16. During that time he strengthened the relationship between IAMU, the IMO and especially the WMU.

Complementary role

“Together, the WMU and IMO play a significant role in developing the human resources and skills needed to ensure sustainable development of the global maritime sector,” said Mr. Blackwood. “So, it’s important that Memorial, through the Marine Institute, continues to build strong relationships with other global ocean institutions.”

WMU educates future maritime and ocean leaders, plays an important role in maritime knowledge transfer from developed countries to developing countries and provides standardized education in the international rules and regulations governing the maritime sector.

Mr. Blackwood says the reappointment to the board of WMU complements his ongoing role with the Marine Institute as Canada’s largest and most comprehensive education and applied research institute for the ocean sector.

“Increasingly, our students are employed globally. We have students working all over the world in the ocean sector – everything from shipping to the petroleum industry to scientific research.”

Specialized education

Mr. Blackwood says many developing countries lack the capacity to train their people for maritime-related positions in government ministries, port management or industry.

“What the World Maritime University provides is specialized education for people in these areas and the students that go to the university get an incredible education. The International Maritime Organization, with a mandate for the maritime sector globally, needs to have a standardized education program, especially for developing countries.”

As of 2017 there were 4,654 WMU alumni from 167 countries. A majority of those graduates are from South America, Africa and Asia.