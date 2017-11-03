Campus and Community

By Andrea Kelly

“It was a winding road to get here. I still wake up some mornings and wonder how it happened.”

Chris Osmond, head strength and conditioning coach with the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, started his journey to professional sports at Memorial University.

Mentors and inspiration

A graduate of the bachelor of physical education (Class of ’97) program, Mr. Osmond credits Memorial for sparking his interest in working with professional athletes.

“I still remember conversations with Dr. David Behm,” he reminisces. “The work he did with CFL players inspired me.”

Mr. Osmond also says spending time with Sea-Hawks players, and the three exceptional co-operative education work terms he completed at fitness facilities, helped shape the direction of his career.

Professional and volunteer opportunities

“My first professional sports job was at Olds College in Alberta, where I worked on fitness and strength training with athletes. After that, I got the bug and did an internship with the Minnesota Twins.”

Through a series of paid and volunteer experiences, Mr. Osmond sought opportunities to work with professional athletes in a variety of sports, including baseball, lacrosse, hockey, figure skating and speed skating.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better profession!” — Chris Osmond

After three years working with the Canadian Sport Institute, and experience with Hockey Canada, the Philadelphia Flyers came knocking.

“I never dreamed I would be in pro sports,” Mr. Osmond said. “I’m a really energetic person. I love moving and being dynamic. I couldn’t have asked for a better profession!”

As a result of his achievements, students often ask him for advice.

“Don’t expect success to happen overnight. You need to graduate, but don’t stop there. Continue your education and do internships. It’s not glamorous early on, but don’t be afraid of hard work and sacrifice. Network, get in the trenches, do the time and things will open up for you.”

Of family and his future, he says, “We love our life here! I plan to stay with the Philadelphia Flyers for a long time and hopefully win a Stanley Cup.”

You can keep up with Mr. Osmond on Twitter @chrisosmond66.