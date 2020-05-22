 Go to page content

Graduate student support

Faculty of Engineering creates COVID-19 relief fund for MASc. students

Campus and Community

May 22, 2020

By Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide financial support to master of applied science students faced with critical financial hardships due to the global pandemic.

Dr. Faisal Khan
Dr. Faisal Khan
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“We have prioritized funding for master of applied science students because many of them are experiencing exceptional challenges, and are not eligible for federal funding,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, associate dean, graduate studies, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. “They have very limited options.”

In fact, Dr. Khan says many master of applied science students do not receive any financial support for their studies.

They are not eligible for teaching assistant positions or graduate assistantships, and many have parents who find it challenging to support them due to restrictions imposed related to the pandemic.

A one-time, non-repayable bursary of $2,500 will be awarded based on an individual’s financial need.

“We are pleased to offer this financial support to our wonderful students,” said Dr. Khan. “We will review applications carefully and decisions will be made on the approval of the dean.”

For more information about eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit the faculty’s graduate website.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

May 22, 2020

Can’t quit, won’t quit

Spring biology graduate achieves academic goal – eight years later

May 21, 2020

Evolution of practice

MD-PhD spring graduate integrating genetics and family medicine

May 21, 2020

From the president

Video message to students on supports for student employment

May 21, 2020

Schedule update

Revised opening schedule for Core Science Facility

May 21, 2020

Life lessons

From student to patient to spring graduate: A first-hand perspective

May 20, 2020

Hats Off!

Spring graduates: Celebrating the Class of 2020