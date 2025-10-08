Graduation season

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Approximately 900 undergraduate and graduate degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of laws, honoris causa, upon Dr. C. Carney Strange. Dr. Strange is recognized as a thought-leader in campus ecology, student development and inclusive services.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contributions to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Special installations

Two members of Memorial University’s leadership team will be officially installed in their roles during convocation on Oct. 16.

Installation is the ceremonial endowment of powers and responsibilities of the respective offices.

Dr. Janet Morrison, who became Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor on Aug. 11, will be installed in her role during the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, who became Memorial’s provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor on Jan. 20, will be installed in her role during the 3 p.m. ceremony.

More information

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Monday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

Installation of Dr. Janet Morrison as president and vice-chancellor

Conferring of doctor of laws, honoris causa, upon Dr. C. Carney Strange

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

International bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of science in nursing

Doctor of pharmacy

Master of arts

Master of applied literary arts

Master of fine arts

Master of science

Master of gender studies

Master of philosophy

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of artificial intelligence

Master of environmental science

Master of applied psychological science

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in medicine

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of public health

Master of health ethics

Master of occupational health and safety

Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.

Special installation of Dr. Jennifer Lokash as vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of employment relations

Master of applied science

Master of science in management

Master of science in applied geomatics

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Thursday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of social work (Nunavut Arctic College)

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Bachelor of music education

Master of social work

Master of education

Master of music

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology