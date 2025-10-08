Graduation season

Approximately 900 undergraduate and graduate degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.
Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 16.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honorary degree recipients
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of laws, honoris causa, upon Dr. C. Carney Strange. Dr. Strange is recognized as a thought-leader in campus ecology, student development and inclusive services.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contributions to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Special installations
Two members of Memorial University’s leadership team will be officially installed in their roles during convocation on Oct. 16.
Installation is the ceremonial endowment of powers and responsibilities of the respective offices.
Dr. Janet Morrison, who became Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor on Aug. 11, will be installed in her role during the 10 a.m. ceremony.
Dr. Jennifer Lokash, who became Memorial’s provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor on Jan. 20, will be installed in her role during the 3 p.m. ceremony.
The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Fall convocation schedule
Monday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
Installation of Dr. Janet Morrison as president and vice-chancellor
Conferring of doctor of laws, honoris causa, upon Dr. C. Carney Strange
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
International bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of science in nursing
Doctor of pharmacy
Master of arts
Master of applied literary arts
Master of fine arts
Master of science
Master of gender studies
Master of philosophy
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of artificial intelligence
Master of environmental science
Master of applied psychological science
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in medicine
Master of science in pharmacy
Master of public health
Master of health ethics
Master of occupational health and safety
Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.
Special installation of Dr. Jennifer Lokash as vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of employment relations
Master of applied science
Master of science in management
Master of science in applied geomatics
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Thursday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Bachelor of social work (Nunavut Arctic College)
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Bachelor of music education
Master of social work
Master of education
Master of music
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology