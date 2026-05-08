Research

By Jeff Green

An internationally acclaimed researcher in the Department of Archaeology is the newest recipient of an institutional honour for excellence in research ethics.

Dr. Lisa Rankin, the Memorial University research chair in northern Indigenous community archaeology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, says the Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics is a “great encouragement” for researchers who put ethics at the forefront of their work.

She says ethics is at the “very core” of her research — particularly because her work involves the interpretation and narration of the Indigenous past, a past that is not hers.

“Furthermore, my discipline is strongly tied to colonialism,” she said. “As a result, I am very cognizant of the damage that archaeology can do if it is not done ethically and respectfully. I have been working toward sustainable and ethical research for my entire career.”

‘Deeply meaningful partnerships’

Named for a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at Memorial, the award is presented to a student, staff or faculty member, retiree or alumnus who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies the institution’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

These efforts may take the form of service, past or present, to ethics committees locally, nationally or internationally, mentorship of colleagues or students on matters related to research ethics or other demonstrated contributions or achievements associated with research ethics.

“Dr. Rankin continues to distinguish herself as a truly engaged researcher who is dedicated to ethical research while being an inspiring mentor for students,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research and innovation). “Her caring collaboration with Indigenous communities and other partners continues to create deeply meaningful partnerships and be a model for ethically engaged approaches to research. Warm congratulations to Dr. Rankin on this achievement.”

Transformed scholarship

A fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a leader in Canadian archaeology for more than 30 years, Dr. Rankin’s research has significantly advanced our understanding of Labrador Inuit history and influenced communities, scholars and policy-makers.

“Ethical projects provide other outcomes – like the relations and trust that can sustain research over a lifetime.” — Dr. Lisa Rankin

Her research and research practice transformed archaeological scholarship to be inclusive and respectful of Indigenous voices and to showcase best practices for the wider academic community.

When approaching her research, Dr. Rankin says she aims to connect her work to her community partners.

That starts from day one, she says.

She does not conduct research she is not invited to undertake and the research always involves multiple outcomes linked to Inuit well-being that are developed with the communities that she works with, like using archaeology to support inter-generational knowledge transfer.

“This means both co-management of research and co-publishing with Indigenous colleagues,'” she said. “It means sharing authority, which can be difficult for someone trained as a scholar, but in my mind, the results are much more respectful and valuable to Indigenous communities. In archaeology, this enables Indigenous communities to share their deep history from their perspective, resulting in much more nuanced and interesting narratives.”

Dr. Rankin says ethics takes time to implement and the work is often project-specific.

As a result, that could mean projects take longer to initiate, implement and publish — all of which can add stress, particularly if these are the criteria of evaluation.

“But ethical projects provide other outcomes, like the relations and trust that can sustain research over a lifetime. You can eventually catch up on the publishing with the added bonus of creating sustainable research and research practices.”

Much of Dr. Rankin’s current work focuses on repatriation. She says there are many collections of Inuit belongings in museums worldwide.

Most of them were removed from communities without their knowledge in the 19th century by explorers, missionaries, doctors and tourists.

“Locating these collections and providing Inuit opportunities to engage with the knowledge that these collections hold is my primary goal, until such time as communities are ready to accept the objects back home,” she explained.

She says she also continues to find joy working with her students.

She says most of her students have worked with her in Labrador, where they learn how to build relations with communities and do work that addresses community concerns in ways that promote community values and well-being.

“By teaching them these skills early, I am hopeful that they will avoid many of the stumbles I have made over the years.”

June 1 deadline

Memorial welcomes nominations for the Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics.

Nomination packages must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.