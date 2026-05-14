Academic, personal, professional growth

Student Life

By Lisa Pendergast

A career development initiative at Memorial University is receiving national recognition for helping students turn campus employment into meaningful career preparation.

The Canadian Association of College and University Student Services (CACUSS) recently recognized the MORE than Work Program, offered through the Career Development Office, with a 2026 Innovation Award for its student-centred approach to experiential learning.

The national award honours innovative programs and services at post-secondary institutions that demonstrate excellence, impact and potential as a model for other Canadian campuses.

MORE than Work is a mandatory workshop series for students participating in Memorial’s Undergraduate Career Experience Program (MUCEP) and International Student Work Experience Program (ISWEP).

Through the workshops, students reflect on and document their campus employment experiences by learning how to articulate the skills and competencies they develop outside the classroom using Memorial’s Online Record of Experience (MORE), an experiential tracking tool.

The program encourages students to think critically about how campus employment contributes to their academic, personal and professional growth.

“This award is especially meaningful to our team because it reflects a shared belief at the heart of our profession that learning happens everywhere,” said Danielle Jackson, manager, Career Development Office. “The innovation lies in helping students recognize their transferable skills, build a shared language around those experiences and proudly document their learning in a meaningful way.”

The student experience

Students say the program has helped strengthen both their confidence and sense of belonging at Memorial.

Jane Osmond, a student hoping to enter the Bachelor of Education (Primary/Elementary) Program this fall, says her MUCEP experience helped her become more engaged on campus.

Since winter 2025, she has worked with the Student Experience Office in a variety of roles, including organizing student events, supporting convocation activities and assisting students at the ASK Desk.

“As a first-year student, I was interested in finding a way to get involved on campus,” said Ms. Osmond. “After receiving a MUCEP position with the Student Experience Office, I felt more connected to the campus as I became involved in organizing and facilitating events and met new people.”

She says the MORE than Work workshops allowed her to reflect on the skills she was developing through her campus employment.

“The workshops helped me recognize how my personal skills align with the skills required for my job. They also provided time for me to interact and connect with other MUCEP students working in different departments.”

Finding career confidence

Olivia Molloy, a second-year nursing student, says her MUCEP position expanded both her academic interests and career confidence.

Working with the Faculty of Nursing, she spent the past three semesters researching how nursing schools are implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action. The experience strengthened both her research skills and personal confidence, she says.

“I learned so much through my position about this topic and also about many different aspects of research,” she said. “It has connected me with a variety of students and professors, which has helped me feel like I belong at Memorial.”

She also says the MORE than Work workshops also helped her better understand the value of career development.

“As someone who had not known much about career development and the importance of being able to describe your accomplishments, the program really helped me,” she said. “They covered a wide array of career topics while also highlighting the various resources available for students.”

It reflects Memorial’s ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional student experience. It also helps students build meaningful connections, develop transferable skills and prepare for future success beyond the classroom.

Students interested in exploring campus employment can participate in Campus Employment Week. Jobs will be posted on Friday, May 15.

Learn more and apply here!