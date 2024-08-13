Great honour

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Since they began appearing in 1866, blue plaques have become well-known historical markers in London, U.K.

English Heritage affixes the markers to buildings where renowned individuals once lived or historic events took place.

The “plaque scheme,” as it’s known in London, has since spread across the U.K. with other groups who wish to pay tribute to their community’s history.

On Aug. 12, the Harlow Civic Society presented a blue plaque to The Town of Harlow to honour Lord Stephen Taylor of Harlow, former president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University, founder of Harlow Campus, physician, politician and author.

Those in attendance for the unveiling included sitting and former members of Parliament, a member of the local town council, members of the Harlow Civic Society, members of the board of directors for Memorial University (U.K.) Ltd. and current and former staff.

Dr. Neil Bose, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor, sent greetings from afar to honour the occasion.

“The founding of the Harlow Campus has had an indelible impact on Memorial, particularly on the more than 5,000 students who have studied at the campus in the last 55 years,” said Dr. Bose. “The Town of Harlow has been particularly welcoming to the students and faculty who have spent time there and I’m delighted to see Lord Taylor’s legacy that connects Memorial and Harlow recognized with a blue plaque.”

The plaque was placed on The Maltings, the campus’s main building.