Grenfell leadership update

Dr. Sandra Wright named interim dean, School of Arts and Social Science

Campus and Community

June 6, 2024

By Melanie Callahan

Following a call for expressions of interest, consultation with an advisory group and candidate interviews, Dr. Sandra Wright has been recommended as interim dean, School of Arts and Social Science, Grenfell Campus.

President Neil Bose has approved the recommendation.

Dr. Wright will begin in the interim role on Monday, June 10.  The appointment is for a period of one year until June 9, 2025, or until a dean is recruited, whichever occurs first.

Dr. Wright is an experienced teacher, researcher, and administrator at Grenfell since 2002. Besides her strong record on the academic side of the house, Dr. Wright served as the chair the psychology program from 2006-09 and for two terms as the head, Division of Social Science (2009-15). She has also served as chair of the faculty union, Academic Freedom and Grievance Committee (2008-09, 2021-23) and in numerous other roles.

“Dr. Wright knows the School of Arts and Social Science, and Grenfell as a whole, very well, and is a great fit for this role,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus. ” I would also like to express my gratitude toward Dr. Peter Ride who has served as acting dean while the search has been going on. Thank you so much, Peter.”

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

