Grenfell leadership update

Dr. Ken Jacobsen appointed interim vice-president (Grenfell Campus)

Campus and Community

April 8, 2024

Dr. Ken Jacobsen has been appointed as interim vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

President Neil Bose made the recommendation to the Board of Regents following consultation with the Grenfell Campus community.

Nominations were solicited from within the Memorial community and an advisory committee of Grenfell representatives provided feedback to inform the decision-making process.

Effective April 8

“Dr. Jacobsen is an experienced academic administrator and is the current dean, School of Arts and Social Science,” said President Bose. “His deep commitment to Grenfell Campus and to Memorial University spans decades and will be a great asset as Grenfell continues its important teaching, research, learning and public engagement mission.

“He will also provide continued leadership as Grenfell is recovering from the cyber security incident that had, and is still having, a significant impact since Dec. 29, 2023.”

This appointment is effective April 8, 2024, to April 7, 2025, or until the appointment of the permanent vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

An announcement about the School of Arts and Social Science’s leadership will be forthcoming.

As previously mentioned, the initial work has begun to strike a search committee for the next permanent vice-president (Grenfell Campus). More information on that process will be shared as it becomes available.

Dr. Bose also expressed his appreciation to all those involved in this process.

“I sincerely thank those who put their names forward for consideration and everyone who provided feedback during the process,” he said.

