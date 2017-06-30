Happy Birthday to us!

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Children and early childhood educators at Memorial’s Childcare Centre on the St. John’s campus celebrated Canada Day a little early and in fine style.

A parade around Burton’s Pond was followed by singing O’Canada and Happy Birthday, and of course everyone enjoyed special red and white snacks.

The entire event was organized by a dedicated committee from the 7-11 year old activity centre group, including Olivia, Margaret, Paula, Jordana, Aline, Evie, Veronica, Anna, Ghena and Chloe. Thanks, girls – you did an amazing job today!

And a special thank to Christopher, our honorary flag bearer!