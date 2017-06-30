 Go to page content

Happy Birthday to us!

Celebrating Canada Day at Memorial's Childcare Centre

Campus and Community

June 30, 2017

By Memorial University

Children and early childhood educators at Memorial’s Childcare Centre on the St. John’s campus celebrated Canada Day a little early and in fine style.

A parade around Burton’s Pond was followed by singing O’Canada and Happy Birthday, and of course everyone enjoyed special red and white snacks.

The entire event was organized by a dedicated committee from the 7-11 year old activity centre group, including Olivia, Margaret, Paula, Jordana, Aline, Evie, Veronica, Anna, Ghena and Chloe. Thanks, girls – you did an amazing job today!

The Campus Childcare Centre celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday.
Photo: Michael Ritter
And a special thank to Christopher, our honorary flag bearer!

