Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

As 2018 draws to a close, I would like to take a minute to wish each and every member of the Memorial community happy holidays.

I hope you have a safe, happy and restful break with family, friends and those dear to you.

Positive impact

Despite significant fiscal challenges, it has been another year of amazing accomplishments by students, faculty and staff at Memorial with a list far too long to include in a brief message like this one.

Whatever your course of study, field of research or role at the university, please know your positive impact is recognized and appreciated.

There is still much to be accomplished together, of course, and both challenges and opportunities to be faced head-on. However, I am confident that the remarkable work done by the outstanding people who form the Memorial University community stands us in good stead.

And with your enthusiasm and commitment to build on, I see a bright future indeed.

Once again, happy holidays.