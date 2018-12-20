fbpx Go to page content

Happy holidays

A seasonal message from Memorial's president

Campus and Community

Dec. 20, 2018

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

As 2018 draws to a close, I would like to take a minute to wish each and every member of the Memorial community happy holidays.

I hope you have a safe, happy and restful break with family, friends and those dear to you.

Positive impact

Despite significant fiscal challenges, it has been another year of amazing accomplishments by students, faculty and staff at Memorial with a list far too long to include in a brief message like this one.

Whatever your course of study, field of research or role at the university, please know your positive impact is recognized and appreciated.

There is still much to be accomplished together, of course, and both challenges and opportunities to be faced head-on. However, I am confident that the remarkable work done by the outstanding people who form the Memorial University community stands us in good stead.

And with your enthusiasm and commitment to build on, I see a bright future indeed.

Once again, happy holidays.

Dr. Gary Kachanoski is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. He can be reached at munpres@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 20, 2018

Everyday heroes

An unusual rescue for Memorial's Campus and Enforcement Patrol

Dec. 20, 2018

Research in review ‘18

Accomplishments and achievements round out another positive year

Dec. 19, 2018

Interim dean appointed

Dr. Ross Klein appointed interim dean of School of Social Work

Dec. 19, 2018

Sustainable solutions

Memorial nets $10.2 million to support innovative fish and seafood sector

Dec. 19, 2018

Share and share ‘a like’

A review of Memorial University's Instagram in 2018

Dec. 18, 2018

Sustainable holidays

Gazette student columnist says make this Christmas a green one