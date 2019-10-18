Harlow Campus Top 10

Campus and Community

By Elizabeth Furey

If you ask any former Harlow Campus student about their experience at Memorial’s U.K. campus, they won’t just talk about their academics.

They’ll also share with you their favourite memories from living and travelling abroad.

Our memories are deeply connected to things like foods, places and people, so it’s no wonder that our alumni recall those things so fondly.

My Top 10 memories

Strolling down the High Street in Old Harlow and stopping into Dorringtons Bakery for a chocolate éclair, cookie or a delicious cup of coffee before class. Fuel from the bakery was a must when attending early morning lectures.

Taking the train at Harlow Mill station into London’s Liverpool Street station for field trips around the city. It was the jumping off point for so many travels around the rest of the country, too.

The common room in the Maltings at Harlow Campus was a popular spot for late night parties, no matter the occasion. Whether it was Halloween, post-exam or a regular Thursday night, we enjoyed coming together and blowing off steam on the top floor of the building.

De-stressing at one of the three local pubs was also a regular occurrence for students. We loved stopping into The Crown, The Marquis of Granby or The Chequers and sharing a pint or two with our fellow students and some of the locals.

After frequenting the pub, the best way to cap off the evening was a visit to the Tasty Fish Bar for some “chips” wrapped up in brown paper. Somehow, French fries wrapped in paper tasted better than regular fries.

Taking the bus to London Stanstead Airport meant you were jetting off on a budget airline like Ryan Air or Easy Jet to a fun destination for a long weekend. Travelling from country to country was so cheap, you could sometimes pay just £20 for a plane ticket!

It’s always fun to try local snacks when you’re abroad, and the selection of British chocolate and candy was an adventure: Penguin Bars, Yorkie Bars, Jaffa Cakes, Walkers Crisps and more have been enjoyed by many a Memorial student while in Harlow.

Students who attended during the fall term would be familiar with the Harlow Campus Christmas party put off by the staff at the campus. Nick the chef would prepare Christmas dinner with all the fixings, and students would perform musical numbers, poetry readings and skits for everyone’s entertainment. A good time was always had by all involved!

You were never alone in Harlow; the best thing about living in the residence was that there was always someone to do something with, like go grocery shopping, watch a movie or just wander around the town.

The friendships made while at Harlow can last a lifetime – and so can relationships! We’ve heard from a number of alumni who met their spouse while attending the Harlow Campus. Some were fellow students and some were local Brits.

Final reunion event Oct. 25

Did some of these memories make you nostalgic for your term at Harlow Campus? Then why not come to the Harlow Campus 50 celebrations on Friday, Oct. 25, at Signal Hill Campus!

It will be an evening of British food, music, photos and lots of familiar faces, including alumni, faculty and Harlow Campus staff. Tickets are still available until Oct. 22 and can be purchased online. Register today!