Harlow consultations complete 

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

Over the last few weeks, I have had the privilege of hearing about the deep affinity that many members of our community have for Harlow Campus.

Alumni — some from 50 years ago, some from just last year — participated in consultation sessions together with faculty members, retirees, staff and students.

Attendees shared how global learning shaped their lives: broadening perspectives, deepening learning and creating meaningful connections. Harlow has been a part of Memorial’s story for decades and, as attested by alumni, delivers transformational student experiences. In the visual arts and theatre programs specifically, exposure to international arts and culture has been both foundational and profoundly enriching. International experiences in these programs are clearly vital and must continue.

During the consultations, I heard that more students should have access to global learning experiences. I had the privilege of participating in two such experiences that continue to inform the way I see the world and my place in it. I also heard that while some students access loans or bursaries to make these experiences possible, cost is a significant barrier to participation. This is an accessibility and equity challenge that must be addressed.

Approximately $1 million per year is required to operate Harlow, and the campus is facing a backlog of deferred maintenance estimated at $2 million. These costs are not covered by the enrolment revenue generated from students attending Harlow. They are paid from Memorial’s general operating budget, which means that every student at Memorial (whether they have an opportunity to go to Harlow or not) is bearing a portion of that cost. In a moment of financial precarity, this is a reality we cannot ignore.

Harlow’s enrolment capacity is 153 students per year but, over the last decade, occupancy rates have been well below that threshold. In 2024-25, for example, 39 students took part in programming at the campus.

New UK immigration rules prohibit faculty from working full semesters at Harlow, which has significantly impacted on-site teaching. Most programs now have students splitting their semesters between a Memorial campus in Newfoundland and Labrador and our campus in Harlow. Other programs choose to deliver courses remotely from N.L. with instructors visiting Harlow for short windows. This has impacted revenue from accommodation and, as I heard at the consultations, has fundamentally changed the experience.

Over the past two years, attempts have been made to reduce the costs associated with Harlow. Progress has been made in this area, but efforts to increase and/or diversify revenue streams beyond student accommodation have not been successful.

While no decision has been made about the future of Harlow Campus, it is important to be frank about Memorial’s significant financial challenges. We are spending beyond our means, and this reality demands difficult choices. As we navigate these constraints, our priority is to protect and strengthen academic quality and the student experience. Any decision about the future of the Harlow Campus will be made by the Board of Regents, but I want to reiterate that learners scheduled to attend Harlow Campus this academic year should expect their experience to proceed without impact.

As I reflect on the conversations I’ve had over the last few weeks, I’m steadfast in my commitment to fostering global experiences. Through partnerships with more than 180 universities in over 50 countries, students will continue to access exchanges, short-term study abroad, cohort-based experiential learning, or self-directed experiences. I’ve been thinking a lot about how we could make these opportunities more accessible and equitable for a broader array of students.

While our financial reality requires us to critically assess every dollar we spend, this exercise does not mean programs or expenses are not valued or important. Nor does it mean there won’t be feelings of grief tied to what we might lose along our path to becoming more sustainable.

I would like to thank those who participated in consultation sessions or sent written feedback. One of Memorial’s strengths is the number of people who care deeply about this university, its students and its legacy. Hearing a multitude of perspectives helps ensure decisions continue to be made in furtherance of academic quality, the student experience and Memorial’s long-term sustainability.

The presentation from the consultation session is available online.