Have your say

Campus and Community

By Lauchlin Ewald

Since 1968, the Gazette has been Memorial University’s news source, chronicling major changes and accomplishments at all of Memorial’s campuses.

More than 450 stories were published in the last year alone, including op-eds, submissions, feature stories and breaking news. The Gazette also features a robust event listing, with more than 1,200 events featured annually.

To ensure the Gazette continues to meet its mandate to inform the community about university news that matters, the Division of Marketing and Communications is undertaking a readership survey.

The survey will help ensure the stories told in the Gazette are meeting the needs of its readers. It is an opportunity for readers to have their say in the types of stories and features that are planned for the upcoming year.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous; no identifying information is required.

As a token of appreciation, respondents can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card. The survey is open to all readers and will be available online until March 20.

You can complete the survey online.