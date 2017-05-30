Heart of campus

Campus and Community

By Kristine Power

On May 28, 1982, a crowd of local and national dignitaries gathered in the lobby of the Queen Elizabeth II Library to celebrate its official opening.

Thirty-five years have passed, but an address by Dr. Leslie Harris, then president of Memorial University, still rings true: “. . . that magnificent building, itself the product of public generosity, together with the collections it houses, will be treated by this university as the treasure that it is, and will, insofar as we can make it so, be used in all such was as both to promote learning and scholarship, and to advance the interest of the entire community of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The lobby was filled to capacity that day. After the address, the crowd moved up to the balcony of the third floor to watch Dr. Harris present Richard Ellis, then acting university librarian, with the symbolic key to the library.

Monumental move

For those who worked in the Henrietta Harvey Library, the move to the new building marked a pivotal beginning both in physical space and preparation for the subsequent waves of rapid technology that continue today.

Below are some photos and personal memories of that move and a few stories that reflect what a monumental symbol of creativity and scholarship the library remains today.

