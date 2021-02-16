High-profile honour

Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

Nominations for the John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship are due April 1.

Nominations are being accepted for Memorial’s most prestigious institutional award.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented to a faculty member who embodies Memorial’s mission, demonstrating exceptional teaching, undertaking world-class research and sharing their knowledge and expertise nationally and internationally.

Nomination packages are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

‘Dynamic leaders’

“Memorial is fortunate to be home to exceptional faculty members who are globally recognized for their remarkable teaching, research and public engagement strengths,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship award acknowledges those dynamic leaders and the impact they have here at Memorial and beyond. I encourage our community to consider submitting nominations for this important honour.”

Memorial roots

Named in honour of Memorial University College’s first president, the award comprises the lifetime designation, Distinguished University Professor, and a one-time unrestricted grant ($20,000) to support future research, teaching and/or public engagement activities at Memorial.

Previous recipients of the award include Dr. Ursula Kelly, Faculty of Education; Dr. William Montevecchi, Faculty of Science; Dr. Barbara Neis, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Alex Faseruk, Faculty of Business Administration; Dr. John Brosnan, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Faculty of Medicine.

More information about the award, including its terms of reference and information on materials required for nomination packages, is available online.

Those considering applying should contact their unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

Nomination packages must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented during the President’s Awards reception.