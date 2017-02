Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s men’s curlers are the Atlantic University Sport champions.

It’s the first time a Sea-Hawks curling team has taken the championship title.

Action shot From left, second Zach Young and third Stephen Trickett sweep hard. Team leader Skip Adam Boland focuses hard on the ice. Finer points Third Stephen Trickett and Adam Boland during the Atlantic University Sport championship tournament. Victory! From left, Sea-Hawk curling mens coach Gary Ryan, skip Adam Boland, third Stephen Trickett, second Zach Young and lead Evan Kearley claim the championship banner.

The athletes took the championship in an undefeated weekend with a 10-5 win in the final over the Dalhousie Tigers in Truro, N.S., from Feb. 11-12.

The Sea-Hawks, skipped by Adam Boland and coached by Gary Ryan, scored five in the the third end of the championship game and held off a number of charges by Robert Mayhew and his Tigers rink the rest of the way.

Mr. Boland’s Memorial teammates include Stephen Trickett, Zach Young and Evan Kearley.