Holiday greetings

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

As 2016 draws to a close, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of our university community over the past year.

We have much to celebrate, even in the face of difficult economic circumstances. Whether it is through the groundbreaking research of our faculty and students, engaging with communities to find solutions for real world problems, or the education of the future leaders of our province and country, Memorial is supporting innovation and doing our part to enhance our society and economy. Many of your accomplishments are included in this year’s President’s Report and I encourage you to take the time to read the stories of your university community.

It would be impossible to bring 2016 to a close without once again commemorating our origin and remembering Newfoundland’s role in the First World War, particularly at Beaumont-Hamel. We are fortunate to be part of an institution that is dedicated to building a more just and peaceful world through education, research and service to our communities. And by doing so, we fulfil our obligation to this special place.

There is still much to be accomplished, of course, and both challenges and opportunities to be faced head-on. However, I am confident that the remarkable work done by the outstanding people who form the Memorial University community stands us in good stead. And with your enthusiasm and commitment on which to build, I see a bright future indeed.

I wish each of you and your families a safe, peaceful and happy holiday season.